Transcodium Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $30,265.54 and approximately $61.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

