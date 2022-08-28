Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $29,893.80 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $29,893.80 and $60.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083880 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.