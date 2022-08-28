Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average is $206.06. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

