Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 683.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toshiba Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TOSYY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. 24,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

