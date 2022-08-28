Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

