Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Glove Co. Bhd. (TGLVY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.