Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the July 31st total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $13.82 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $13.82.
About Tokuyama
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.