Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the July 31st total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $13.82 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

About Tokuyama

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.