TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $23,404.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
