Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 1,026.1% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,487,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is 0.02. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.64.

Todos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

