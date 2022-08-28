TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in August

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 602.0 days.

Shares of TMXXF remained flat at $101.64 during trading hours on Friday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $111.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

