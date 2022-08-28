Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

