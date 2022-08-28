Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

