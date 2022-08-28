TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TILT Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
About TILT
