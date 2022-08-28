TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get TILT alerts:

About TILT

(Get Rating)

Read More

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.