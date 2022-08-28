Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

