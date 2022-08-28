Thunder Token Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008937 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00206699 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.