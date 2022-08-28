Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $21.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $563.71. The stock had a trading volume of 771,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.