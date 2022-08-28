THEKEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $707,069.88 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

