The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,867 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $206,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.94.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.60 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

