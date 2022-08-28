The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Stephan Stock Up 12.5 %
OTCMKTS SPCO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367. Stephan has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.
About Stephan
