The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after buying an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $78.20. 3,091,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

