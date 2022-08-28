The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $78.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

