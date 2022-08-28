The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,800 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the July 31st total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,236.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPF remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.