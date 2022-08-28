The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,800 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the July 31st total of 606,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,236.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPF remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.