The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 127.3% in August

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

