The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE HYB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 73,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,367. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.