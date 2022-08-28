The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.8 %

HD stock traded down $11.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.10. 3,315,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.38.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

