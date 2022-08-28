The Graph Market Cap Tops $709.65 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $709.65 million and $98.24 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084343 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

