The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.60.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. South32 has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

