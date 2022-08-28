The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after buying an additional 1,321,456 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,640,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

