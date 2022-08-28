The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

BA stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

