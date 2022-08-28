TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.86.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

