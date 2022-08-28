TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of TESS opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.86.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
