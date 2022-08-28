Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,454,900 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the July 31st total of 4,941,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,241.3 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $7.93 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $9.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

