Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,454,900 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the July 31st total of 4,941,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,241.3 days.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $7.93 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $9.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.
About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni
