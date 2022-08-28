Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 1.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. 2,249,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

