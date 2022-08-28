TenUp Trading Down 13.7% This Week (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $111,415.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00154791 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009695 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
