TenUp Trading Down 13.7% This Week (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $111,415.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00154791 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

