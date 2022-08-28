Telos One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000463 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

