Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.24 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $63.40 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $37.22 or 0.00186744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

