Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 556.7% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.18.

Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,296. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

