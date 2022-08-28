Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

