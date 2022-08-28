TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 410.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,155.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,295,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.