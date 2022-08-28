Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Consulting stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Taylor Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

