Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Price Performance
Shares of Taylor Consulting stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Taylor Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About Taylor Consulting
