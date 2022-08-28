Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Tata Motors Stock Down 2.1 %
TTM stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tata Motors (TTM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.