Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

TTM stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

