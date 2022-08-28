Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of TPR opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

