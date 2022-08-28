Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 75.5% in August

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Taoping alerts:

Taoping Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,401. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.