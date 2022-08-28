Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

TVE opened at C$4.27 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.