Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.52. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 935,635 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$379.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

