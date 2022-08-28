Tadpole Finance Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00009091 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,833.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00829147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Coin Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 568,098 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.
