Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

