Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.3 %

SNPS opened at $355.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

