Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.10. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.30.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.