Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Up 55.6% in August

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SNCRL traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

