Sycomore Asset Management Buys 304 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

